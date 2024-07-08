'Kalki 2898 AD' surpasses Rs 900 crore worldwide box office collection

MUMBAI: Kalki 2898 AD continues to rule over the box office and has crossed Rs 900 crore globally in 11 days, makers announced on Monday.

Featuring a star-studded cast comprising of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Prabhas in the lead, the film has been staying ahead of the competition with its collection.

The makers shared an update on the X about the film's collection with a poster featuring Prabhas' character from the film.

It mentioned, "Epic Maha Blockbuster 900 + crore worldwide."

The caption of the post read, "Raging towards the magical milestone #EpicBlockbusterKalki in cinemas." Directed by Nag Ashwin, who has previously helmed the projects like "Mahanati" and "Yevade Subramanyam", the film has been produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.