Ram Charan wraps filming for Shankar’s 'Game Changer'

Ram Charan has completed shooting for Shankar’s Game Changer, announced the makers on Monday. Billed as a political thriller, the film stars Kiara Advani as the female lead, who previously collaborated with the RRR actor in the 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Game Changer’s ensemble cast also includes Anjali, Jayaram, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Naveen Chandra, and Murali Sharma, among others.

The film’s technical crew comprises cinematographer Tirru, editor Shameer Muhammed and music director Thaman S. Its story is penned by the renowned Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, known for helming films like Jigarthanda (2014), Iraivi (2016) and Petta (2019).

Game Changer is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The makers are yet to announce its release date.