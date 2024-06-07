'Satyabhama' is not a woman-centric film: Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal plays a police officer in the upcoming action-thriller Satyabhama, which debutant Suman Chikkala directed from a screenplay by Sashi Kiran Tikka. This is the first time Kajal plays an action-packed character, a challenging task that she says carries plenty of responsibility and challenges. “When you wear a uniform on screen, it comes with a sense of responsibility. For one, your entire body language and mental state have to change,” says Kajal.

The actor recalls doing a lot of practice and workshops for the action sequences in the film. In fact, even her Kalaripayattu training for Indian 3 and her mixed-martial arts training have come in handy for Satyabhama. She adds, “It was a big challenge, yet a very exhilarating process.” The actor also praises her action choreographer, Rabin Subbu, for designing stunts in a way that suits her physical persona. “The action in Satyabhama is realistic, impactful, and believable,” she says while adding on a lighter note, “If I punch men and try to act like a regular film hero, I will look like a fool.”

Kajal Aggarwal also says that she has been waiting to do an action role for a long time. “I was looking for a chance like this, with a good script and a trustworthy team. This is just the right time and phase of my career for it.” She recalls receiving female-oriented film offers, which did not go very well. Elaborating on her lessons from those experiences, she says, “For such films, which are different and new for me, one requires trustworthy filmmakers onboard. With Satyabhama, I am happy with the team, which is young and sharp-minded and has new ideas. I am very happy with the outcome.”