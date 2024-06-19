Shobana's character poster released for 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Veteran actress Shobana will soon be making her next on-screen appearance in the much-awaited Kalki 2898 AD. The makers of the film released a character poster for the actress on Wednesday.

Shobana, plays a character named Mariam in the upcoming film. Vyjayanthi Movies, the production banner for the film, shared the poster on their X page, adding the caption, “Her ancestors waited too, just like her. 8 days to go for Kalki 2898 AD,” adding further intrigue about Shobana’s part in the film. Shobana was last seen in the 2020 movie Varane Avashyamund.

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Additionally, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani will be seen making special appearances in the film. The film, slated to release worldwide on June 27, also stars Saswata Chatterjee, Rajendra Prasad and Brahmanandam, among others.

Besides Kalki 2898 AD, Shobana is also part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next film, Coolie, starring Rajnikanth.

