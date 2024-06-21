Sunny Deol teams up with Gopichand Malineni for action flick "SDGM"

KOCHI : Sunny Deol, who made a massive comeback last year with Gadar 2, is set to join hands with Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni for a Hindi film. The film was launched on Wednesday in Hyderabad with the core team and special guests gracing the event. The makers also informed that shoot will commence on Saturday.

Tentatively titled #SDGM, the film is being produced jointly by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers and TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory. The two production houses along with the director are making their Bollywood debut with the project.

Billed as an action entertainer, the film stars Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. Thaman S will compose the music.