Naslen-Mamitha starrer 'Premalu' Telugu version trailer out

The official trailer of the Telugu version of Premalu, a blockbuster Malayalam language romantic comedy, was unveiled on Saturday. The Telugu dialogues of the film have been penned by Aditya Hasan, the creator of the ETV Win Original series 90s.

The film, distributed by SS Karthikeya, will be hitting theatres on March 8. The trailer was unveiled at VNR VJIET College in Hyderabad.

Premalu stars Mamitha Baiju and Naslen in lead roles. The film's leads are Malayalis who move to Hyderabad for a job and GATE coaching respectively. Naslen's character Sachin meets Mamitha's Reenu at a wedding and falls in love with her. How he wins her affection forms the rest of the story.

Premalu, upon its release in Malayalam, has been a success on both commercial and critical fronts.

Premalu also stars Sangeetha Prathap, Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M, Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran and Shameer Khan in key roles. The film is written and directed by Girish AD and produced by the banners Bhavana Studios and Fahadh Faasil and Friends.

Vishnu Vijay is the music composer of the film, with cinematography by Ajmal Sabu and editing by Akash Joseph Varghese.

