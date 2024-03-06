‘Commercial films will never get outdated’

HYDERABAD : After playing the prodigal younger brother in the 2023 Sriwass directorial Rama Banam, where he shared screen space with the likes of Jagapathi Babu, Khushbu Sundar and Dimple Hayathi, Gopichand is back to the theatres with an action entertainer Bhimaa. Written and directed by A Harsha, Bhimaa features Gopichand in two distinct roles, one of which sees him donning the khaki uniform. Unfazed by the failure of his last film, the actor delves into a candid chat on Bhimaa, his career choices and his opinions on writing and cinema.

Selected Excerpts

How did Bhimaa come your way?

I was introduced to Harsha through Sridhar, one of the film’s co-producers and a mutual acquaintance. He pitched me a story during COVID, which I did not connect with. I asked him if he had any police stories. He took eight months, following which he narrated Bhimaa, and here we are! I like how the film puts a police protagonist in a world with mythological/fantasy elements. The film is a well-packaged commercial entertainer with a protagonist I found myself relating to.

You have played police officers in various films over the years. How is your role in Bhimaa different than the cops you have previously portrayed?

Golimaar (2010) and Souryam ( 2008) are completely different films. Even Andhrudu (2005), where I played a police officer, is mostly a love story. Bhimaa is a complete cop story. The semi-fantasy element also provides novelty to the film. The film also does not have a conventional antagonist, which sets it apart from the police films you usually see.

People have been comparing Bhimaa to Akhanda (2021) ever since the trailer came out. Did you feel the same when you were narrated the story?

Well, isn’t it nice to be compared to a very successful film? (laughs). I think comparisons are being made because of similarities in the background score and the colour palette. But rest assured, it is a very different film, set in a town called Parusuramakshetram.

Pan-India films seem to be all the rage now, with people no longer looking at commercial potboilers the same way. There is an expectation, for everything to be larger-than-life in its scale and treatment…

A larger-than-life treatment alone cannot make or break a film. People don’t go to watch spectacle, they go to feel and witness certain emotions. Scale and production value can only amplify a film’s emotional quotient. At the end of the day, it is all about emotions.

But the audience’s tastes seem to have evolved. Commercial films are not working out as well as they used to…

Commercial films will never get overdated. They are a part and parcel of Telugu cinema. Treatment is very important. We need to find newer, more interesting ways of telling a story each time. It is also important to upgrade stories to the age they are living in. Rama Banam is a very old story, period. We failed to present it in a different, better way, and that reflected in the way the film performed at the box office.