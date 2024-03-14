Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi unveils trailer of 'Ravikula Raghurama'

Ahead of their film’s release, the makers of Ravikula Raghurama released the official trailer on Wednesday evening. The film stars Gowtham and Deepshika as the leading pair.

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the trailer, accompanied by the film’s primary crew. By the looks of its trailer, the film revolves around a young woman (Gowtham) who falls in love with a woman (Deepshika), and later struggles to cope with her going away, gradually descending towards depravity and self-destruction. Ravikula Raghurama promises to be a poignant story about love and grief.

Besides the lead pair, the film stars prominent actors like Satya and Jabardasth Negi in supporting roles. Ravikula Raghurama marks the second directorial venture for writer-filmmaker Chandra Sekhar Kanuri, who made his debut with the 2018 film Ratham. While Chandra Sekhar has written the story and screenplay for his sophomore film, Venugopal Kurrapati has been credited as a co-writer for the project.

The film is produced by Sridhar Varma under the production banner of Positive Vibe Productions. Sukumar Pammi is composing the music, while cinematography is helmed by Murali.

Ravikula Raghurama is slated to release in theatres on March 15.

