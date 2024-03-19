SS Rajamouli attends 'RRR' special screening in Japan, receives gift from 83-year-old fan

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who attended a special screening of his blockbuster film "RRR" in Japan, says he is grateful for the love the audience continues to shower on the movie even after almost two years of its release.

According to Japanese film distribution outlet Twin Company, the "RRR" screenings were held on Monday at multiplex theatres Shinjuku Piccadilly Cinema and Shinjuku Wald 9 in Tokyo.

Rajamouli, who attended one of the screenings, shared a series of photos with an elderly Japanese woman who gifted him 1,000 origami cranes.

"In Japan, they make origami cranes & gift them to their loved ones for good luck & health. This 83yr old woman made 1000 of them to bless us because RRR made her happy. She just sent the gift and was waiting outside in the cold. Some gestures can never be repaid. Just grateful," the filmmaker captioned his post on X.