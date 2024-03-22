Suhas-starrer 'Prasanna Vadanam' set to release on this date

The makers of Prasanna Vadanam announced their film’s release date on Wednesday. Directed by debutant Arjun YK, the Suhas-starrer is slated for a theatrical release on May 3.

Earlier on March 7, the makers released a teaser of their film. Prasanna Vadanam seemingly revolves around a common man (Suhas) who, while dealing with his rare medical condition called face blindness, finds himself engulfed in the world of crime and violence.

The film promises to be a dark thriller with a unique concept and a lot of black humour at its core.

Prasanna Vadanam also features Payal Radhakrishna, Rashi Singh Nandu, Viva Harsha Chemudu, Nitin Prasanna, Sai Swetha, and Kushalini. Vijay Bulganin is the music director for the project.

The cinematography is by S. Chandrasekaran, and the editing is by Karthika Srinivas R. The film is produced by Manikanta JS and Prasad Reddy TR under the banner of Little Thoughts Cinemas.

Suhas’ other upcoming projects include DRP4, a working title representing the fourth film of Dil Raju Productions, and Prime Video original Uppu Kappurambu, where he shares the screen with Keerthy Suresh.

