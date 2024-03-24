SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' adapted into a stage musical in Japan

We recently reported that SS Rajamouli was in Japan this week to attend a special screening of his 2022 film RRR, which continues to enjoy massive theatrical success in the island nation. On Friday, the RRR filmmaker shared with his fans details of yet another accomplishment for his Academy Award-winning film.

Takarazuka, a 110-year-old musical company in Japan, has adapted RRR into a stage musical. Taking to his X page, Rajamouli posted,

“Its an honour that our RRR has been adapted as a musical by the 110 year old Takarazuka Company. Thank you, Japanese audience, for embracing the Broadway play of RRR just like the film itself. Overwhelmed by your response. Can't appreciate all the girls enough for your energy, talent, and meticulousness in the show. Arigato Gozaimasu (sic).”

RRR, which first released theatrically in March 2022, hit theatres in Japan only in October that year. However, the Ram Charan-NTR Jr-starrer received great response from Japanese film-goers and continues to be screened in many theatres even 17 months after its release.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)