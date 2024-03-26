‘Tillu Square' is simple, commercial and universal’: Filmmaker Mallik Ram

HYDERABAD: Tillu Square, which releases on March 29, is an official sequel to the 2022 sleeper hit DJ Tillu. While Siddhu reprises the titular role, the rest of the team went through a major overhaul. Naruda Donaruda (2016) and Adbhutham (2021)-fame filmmaker Mallik Ram took the director’s mantle, replacing Vimal Krishna, who helmed the original.

Contrary to expectations, Ram sounds rather self-assured in his contribution to the film, Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s enduring contributions notwithstanding. He states, “We have seen each other struggle and grow in the industry for the past 12 years. So if Siddhu gets all the credit for the success, it only makes me happy to see that. In fact, it’s a very good feeling that we are finally doing a film together after all these years.”

Ram adds that Siddhu and him always wanted to do a project together, and were even working on a separate concept earlier. Post DJ Tillu’s release, it was producer Naga Vamsi who brought up the prospect of him directing Tillu Square, Ram recalls. Further talking about his relationship with Siddhu, Ram recalls how he spent the better part of the last two years with the actor. The director says, “Out of the 700 days we worked on the film, almost 600 of them were spent with him. I think I spent more time with him than with my own family.”

Mallik Ram, who also directed the popular web series Pelli Gola, states that he has always been a collaborative filmmaker. He explains, “Even for Adbhutham, I bought the script from Prasanth Varma, who developed it at his company, Scriptville. All of them are getting their due credit now, and it’s only a happy feeling.” Mallik also recalls calling MAD director and fellow Sithara Entertainments alum Kalyan Shankar for a shoot schedule in Kakinada. He adds, “He was actively involved, and the suggestions he brought in during the shoot were equally a part of the collaborative process.”

The success of DJ Tillu took everyone by surprise. However, it also means that Tillu Square now carries a lot of expectations with it. Ram clarifies that the team was conscious of making the successor a bigger film in every sense. He elaborates, “We thought, ‘let’s make it big; let’s create bigger songs.’ We also incorporated many guest appearances from DJ Tillu. Overall, Tillu Square is a very well-packaged film, I must say.” At the same time, Mallik also admits that DJ Tillu was in a league of its own. He adds, “It was a cult hit. There were not many films like it earlier, and these cult films can’t be recreated. We cannot make another DJ Tillu.”