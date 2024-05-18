Telugu TV actor dies by suicide, days after death of his co-star in a road accident

Telugu serial actor Chandrakanth aka Chandu died by suicide on Friday. The actor, known for his role in "Trinayani," apparently chose to end his life following the death of his co-actor Pavitra Jayaram in a road accident.

Chandrakanth was found dead at his residence in Alkapur in Rangareddy district of Telangana. Chandrakanth's father told the police that his son was incredibly depressed for the past few days.

Pavithra Jayaram died in a road accident on Sunday, May 12 after the car in which she was travelling, lost control and hit the divider. Subsequently, a bus proceeding from Hyderabad to Vanaparthi collided with the right side of the car. Pavitra was seriously injured in the accident and died on the spot.

As per media reports, Pavithra’s cousin Apeksha, driver Srikanth and actor Chandrakanth were seriously injured in the accident.