Soulful conversations with artist Armaan Malik

Who doesn’t groove to ‘Butta Bomma,’ the superhit song from Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’?

While Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde rocked the stage, Armaan Malik, a popular singer, weaved magic with his vocals in the backdrop. His soothing voice makes his fans go crazy for him. Not only in Tollywood, but he also has fans across various industries, including Bollywood, as he sings in multiple languages. CE had the chance to chat with him ahead of his live performance on May 25 at Boulder Hills, Hyderabad.

How do you feel performing in Hyderabad for a Telugu audience?

It always feels great to perform in Hyderabad. The Telugu audience is incredibly passionate and welcoming, and their love for music is evident in their energy and enthusiasm. The crowd goes insane every time I sing in Telugu (which also happens to be my mother tongue). One of my personal favourite’s from my Tollywood discography is a song called Ninnila. I’m overwhelmed by the support and appreciation I receive whenever I come to Hyderabad. It feels like home!

You have sung many songs in Telugu. Can you mention a few of your favourite songs?

I’ve had the pleasure of singing several Telugu songs, and some of my favourites include ‘Butta Bomma’ from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Ninnila, Guche Gulaabi and Anaganaganaga. Each song holds a special place in my heart and has allowed me to explore different musical styles and emotions. The positive feedback from my fans always motivates me to continue working in the Telugu music industry.