Soulful conversations with artist Armaan Malik
Who doesn’t groove to ‘Butta Bomma,’ the superhit song from Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’?
While Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde rocked the stage, Armaan Malik, a popular singer, weaved magic with his vocals in the backdrop. His soothing voice makes his fans go crazy for him. Not only in Tollywood, but he also has fans across various industries, including Bollywood, as he sings in multiple languages. CE had the chance to chat with him ahead of his live performance on May 25 at Boulder Hills, Hyderabad.
How do you feel performing in Hyderabad for a Telugu audience?
It always feels great to perform in Hyderabad. The Telugu audience is incredibly passionate and welcoming, and their love for music is evident in their energy and enthusiasm. The crowd goes insane every time I sing in Telugu (which also happens to be my mother tongue). One of my personal favourite’s from my Tollywood discography is a song called Ninnila. I’m overwhelmed by the support and appreciation I receive whenever I come to Hyderabad. It feels like home!
You have sung many songs in Telugu. Can you mention a few of your favourite songs?
I’ve had the pleasure of singing several Telugu songs, and some of my favourites include ‘Butta Bomma’ from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Ninnila, Guche Gulaabi and Anaganaganaga. Each song holds a special place in my heart and has allowed me to explore different musical styles and emotions. The positive feedback from my fans always motivates me to continue working in the Telugu music industry.
Could you share a few unforgettable moments from your journey?
My journey I believe has been a compilation of unforgettable moments — right from my debut as a child singer, to recording and performing some of my favourite songs, getting the opportunity to perform on international stages and alongside some of the biggest international pop stars including Ed Sheeran, Lauv, Eric Nam, receiving the golden opportunity to take Indian music to the world and winning two EMAs for my English releases and of course, releasing my debut album ‘Only Just Begun’ as an independent artist last year. Each milestone has been a testament to the hardwork and dedication put into each project, and I’m so grateful for all of these experiences!
You sing in multiple languages. What are the challenges you face when you switch languages, and how many of them do you actually know?
Singing in multiple languages is both a challenge and a joy. Each language has its unique nuances and emotions, which require a deep understanding to deliver authentically. Pronunciation and maintaining the song’s essence are critical, hence learning a new language is often times challenging but also a great creative learning experience. I primarily sing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, and English and mostly can understand each of these languages now. Each language offers a different musical flavour, and I enjoy the process of adapting to each one.
When you write or create a new music piece, where do you source inspiration from?
Inspiration for my music often comes from personal experiences, emotions, and the world around me. It could be a conversation, a fleeting moment, or even a place that sparks an idea. I also draw inspiration from the work of other artists and different musical genres. Ultimately, I aim to create music that resonates with listeners and reflects my genuine emotions.
When it comes to Tollywood, who is your favourite actor and why?
It’s tough to pick just one, but I really admire Allu Arjun. I’ve had the privilege of working with him first on the song ‘Beautiful Love’ (Naa Peru Surya, Na Illu India) and then the monstrous ‘Butta Bomma’ from (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo) which went on to be a chartbuster and win so many hearts across the world. I also got the opportunity to collaborate with him recently on Coke Studio India’s ‘Memu Aagamu’ that featured the both of us in the music video alongside K-Pop girl group “Tri.be”. His versatility, charisma, and dedication to his craft are truly inspiring! And ofcourse there’s no one who can dance like him!
Any upcoming projects?
There is surely a lot in store that is coming up for all my fans this year. I cannot wait to announce everything, but for now all I can say is that there is a lot more independent music coming your way and a couple of exciting Bollywood songs that I’m very excited about!