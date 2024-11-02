Going up on the memory lane

Meenakshi Chaudhary began her career far from the film world—she was a dentist. Awaiting reviews for her new thriller, Lucky Baskhar, she recalls the dramatic transition, “I think it was mostly destiny. I was always drawn to science, and biology was my favourite subject. So medicine felt right. This industry found me by chance, not something I had planned.” The Telugu period crime thriller, which released on October 31, is set in the ’80s, and follows the success story of the titular banker. Meenakshi essays the role of Sumati Khuda, Baskhar’s wife.

“The storyline of Lucky Baskhar hooked me immediately. When Venky Atluri, the director, narrated it, I fell in love with my character. I think audiences will carry Sumati with them long after the credits have rolled,” feels the actor, who is starring in the project opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

Lucky Baskhar is not Meenakshi’s first rodeo. She has shared screen space with Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram and Vijay in The GOAT. “Mahesh sir has this natural humility; he’s a gentleman through and through. Vijay sir, on the other hand, is reserved, but what he says has deep logic. Both are incredibly disciplined and persistent people. I think these qualities have made them the icons they are.”

Before taking the plunge into acting, Meenakshi participated in beauty pageants; she was crowned Femina Miss India Grand International 2018. Her move to films was from her home state, Haryana, which made the transition into Telugu cinema expectedly challenging. Since her debut film Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu in 2021, Chaudhary has starred in Tamil films such as Kolai and Singapore Saloon.