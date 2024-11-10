'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to launch grand seven-city promotional tour

The much-anticipated pan-India film Pushpa-2: The Rule, directed by the acclaimed Sukumar and starring the iconic Allu Arjun is all set for its grand release on December 5. The excitement from fans stems from the massive success of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner in association with Sukumar Writings, the sequel promises to be a major box-office hit and will release on nearly 12,000 screens worldwide.

As part of the promotional campaign, the makers have announced a grand promotional tour that will cover seven major cities across India.

Building up to its release, the film has already broken advance booking records in the United States. Many Allu Arjun fans are eagerly awaiting for the sequel's release and to keep the excitement high, the team has officially announced via video that major promotional events will take place in Patna, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

Currently, Pushpa-2: The Rule is in its final stages of filming and post-production is proceeding rapidly.

The film features a star-studded cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, and Rao Ramesh who will be reprising their roles from the original. Reportedly, Sree Leela too will be making a special appearance for a song video.