At some point, you will see yourself in Matka Vasu: Varun Tej

Matka, the upcoming crime-drama, may not be the first time Varun Tej is playing a character with grey shades—he did earlier in Gaddalakonda Ganesh as well—but it’s far more challenging in other ways, the actor states. Directed by Karuna Kumar, Matka tells the story of Vasu, a coolie who rises to become a major figure in the world of crime as he becomes the Matka overlord. While the character is fictional, Vasu is loosely based on Ratan Khatri, an immigrant from Pakistan who earned the title of Matka king in Bombay in the 1960s.

This is the first time Varun Tej is playing a role with such a long character arc—as Vasu moves up the ladder over a period of 24 years. With the narrative of Matka ranging from 1958 to 1982, the Fidaa actor had a huge task at hand in terms of capturing the small nuances of an ageing man.

Talking about the challenges of capturing the evolving physicality of his character, Varun states, “Karuna sir and I had a few look references as a starting point. When Vasu turns 50, we knew we had to give him a clean shave and moustache look. But there were no reference points for how to portray such a character. You merely begin to observe more people around you.”

Varun Tej recalls being careful not to go overboard while trying to capture the physical transformation of Vasu over all these years. He states, “It’s a 25-year journey, so differences should be seen, but you cannot play the character entirely differently—that’s the tricky part. His body language needs to progress with age and be gradually polished, be in terms of how he walks or sits. It’s all mental homework.”

Varun Tej explains how the process of understanding the grey-shaded character evolved as he spent more time reading the script. He reflects, “After we agreed to do the film, I spent a lot of time with the director, Karuna Kumar. Later, when Karuna sir went into pre-production, I stayed at home and read the script multiple times.

That helps for a large part.” Varun places a lot of importance on multiple, endless readings of scripts for a specific reason. He explains, “On paper, when you are reading the scene, you subconsciously begin to explore how a character’s body language and behaviour will be.