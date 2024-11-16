Anaswara, Siju Sunny and others in 'Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal'

Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal, a new film starring Anaswara Rajan, Siju Sunny, Joemon Jyothir and a few others, started rolling in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. It is written and directed by debutant S Vipin.

Filmmaker Vipin Das, who last produced Vaazha under his banner WBTS, is backing this upcoming film along with Telugu-based production house Shine Screen Cinema, headed by Sahu Garapati. The latter is associated with the production of popular Telugu films like Bhagavanth Kesari, Tuck Jagadish, Majili, Krishnarjuna Yudham, and Ugram.

Announcing the new project on social media, Vipin Das wrote, “Thank you for all your support and love for my movies through these years. Keeping that trust I’m continuing that experiment. Through this movie, we are introducing a new writer and director Vipin S, as well as cinematographer Rahim Aboobacker and many new faces, along with your favorite actors and technicians too.”

Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal also stars Azees Nedumangad, Baiju Santhosh, Mallika Sukumaran, Noby Marcose, Arun Kumar, etc. It has Ankit Menon as the composer and Johnkutty as the editor.