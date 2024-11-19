‘OG will be our answer to comparisons with Tamil musicians’: Thaman S

How did you get Game Changer and having worked with director Shankar as an actor in Boys, how did the shift happen?

Believe it or not, it took me 20 years to travel from Shankar sir’s eyesight to his ears. I used to tell him that my thing is music, not acting. It took a while for him to notice my work. He watched Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo multiple times during the lockdown. And then, Dil Raju sir, one day met me and gave a curious laugh, saying, “Shankar sir called you to Chennai.” My body started sweating when I heard the news.

That’s how I got it into Game Changer. Shankar sir is doing magic with the film. Even if you watch the teaser, it’s very colourful. It’s been a while since we watched such beautiful songs on screen. They often say that Shankar sir pumps too much money into films but for many directors, that budget does not reflect on screen. That’s not the case with Shankar sir; you will see the budget in every frame.

Both of your films are clashing at the Sankranti box office. How did it happen?

It was unplanned. We were sure that Game Changer will come out in December and Daaku Maharaaj will be out during Sankranti. But things didn’t go as per plan. And there was a lot of pressure from fans to release Game Changer during Sankranti. Poor Dil Raju gaaru, took a lot of pressure. Even I am as surprised about the clash. This is not the first time for me, anyway. So, I am managing with my experience.

How do you score music for each film distinctly, and do you have freedom to compose more than asked for?

End of the day, the visual inspires music. No matter how hard I score, if the film’s material is pale, my music also won’t stand out. I can’t score for Bhagavanth Kesari the way I scored for Akhanda. After I saw the footage of Akhanda, it blew my mind.

My remuneration was initially around `1 crore for the film, but after we started the work, I knew the film needed more than usual. We brought around 300 artists from around the country to live score. The budget escalated to around `3 crores, but the producers were more than willing to spend. They got huge returns for the film. Even Boyapati gaaru was supportive that’s why I like him a lot.

These days, there’s criticism that music mixing levels are dominating vocals. What’s your reaction to that?

For each film, it varies. For instance, in a film like Aravinda Sametha, there needs to be clear vocal. We need to capture that folk singing well. But for a film like OG, we are going for a Michael Jackson-style mixing. The vocals are low, and there’s a rock feel to it. It varies from film to film. And moreover, it’s not the music director’s job to decide sound levels.