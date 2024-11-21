I want to be Rajinikanth for my directors, says Vishwak Sen

Vishwak Sen, known for his distinctive roles and unfiltered persona, is gearing up for the release of his latest venture, Mechanic Rocky. Scheduled to hit theatres on November 22, the film is written and directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi and promises to be an action-packed entertainer with a fresh narrative. Also starring Meenakshi Chaudhary and Shraddha Srinath, the film is backed by SRT Entertainments under the production of Ram Talluri. He also gave an update about the much-anticipated Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi 2.

Speaking about the film’s premise, Vishwak revealed that Mechanic Rocky is inspired by real-life incidents and addresses a socially relevant issue that has surfaced over the past four to five years. “The film touches on a burning issue, but we haven’t revealed what it is yet. Audiences will be surprised and might even wonder why no one has discussed this topic in films before. But it’s not a message-oriented movie. There’s a message within the story for those who seek it,” he explained.

The actor is confident in the film’s ability to keep viewers engaged. “The second half will give you an adrenaline rush. It’s going to be entertaining, and the narrative keeps shifting genres. You won’t be able to guess where it’s heading. Even if you get a phone call, you’ll probably cut it off and continue watching,” he promised.

Vishwak credited director Ravi Teja Mullapudi for the film’s intricate screenplay. “He’s a smart fellow who has written a brilliant script. Once the film is out, people will appreciate his writing. Every character, including Shraddha, Sunil, Raghu, and Naresh, plays an equally significant role in the story.”

The actor also praised Jakes Bejoy’s contribution to the project, calling the background score “fire” and expressing admiration for the music director’s work. However, Vishwak was quick to clarify the film’s appeal. “This isn’t a typical mass film; I call it a ‘metro mass’ film because it resonates more with urban youth. They’ll connect deeply with it.”

Vishwak recently made headlines for a strong statement directed at online reviewers. Clarifying his remarks, he stated, “I didn’t mean critics; I was referring to anonymous people on the internet who post baseless and wild reviews. When I said ‘break your back,’ it was a domestic phrase, not a cuss word. I’m an unfiltered person, and I’ve been like this throughout my seven-year career.”