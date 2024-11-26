‘I don’t have a godfather in the industry’

While Mechanic Rocky, the latest action-thriller starring Vishwak Sen, has largely received mixed reviews from critics and audience, Shraddha Srinath managed to make an impact with her performance. Playing a plot-shaping yet underwritten character in the film, Shraddha brought great depth to the part, and drove the narrative forward, making the audience wish she had a better backstory.

Talking about her character, Shraddha says, “Playing Maya was fun. She contributes significantly to Rocky’s universe,” Shraddha explains. “I always approach my characters as contributors, like the people in our lives who shape us in various ways. I asked myself, ‘What is Maya bringing to Rocky’s life? How does she fit into his world?’ That clarity helps me connect deeply with my roles.”

Shraddha, most popular for her performance in Nani-starrer tearjerker Jersey, has always been noted for her choice of films and her interest in playing strong roles. Talking about the same, she reflects on her childhood as she says, “Growing up, we moved frequently, and that instilled in me a craving for variety.

I carry that into my work, I look for something unique in every project. After Jersey became a big hit, I was offered several similar roles of a young mother, but I declined. I didn’t want to be typecast. My character Sarah in Jersey was well-written and author-backed, and I look for that same quality in every project I take up.”

Coming back to her role in Mechanic Rocky, Shraddha states that she was actively involved in shaping her character’s appearance, advocating for a short-haired look that was initially met with hesitation from the team. “My director Ravi Teja Mullapadi and team had their reservations, but I assured them it would work,” she asserts.

Shraddha has high praise for her co-star Vishwak Sen, noting his infectious energy and dedication. “Vishwak is an actor who makes you want to push harder. Sometimes, just observing his energy, I felt the need to amp myself up. A good co-actor always elevates your performance.”