‘Roti Kapda Romance' will be medicine for broken-hearted lovers, says director Vikram Reddy

As Roti Kapda Romance gears up for release on Thursday, the long struggle of debutant director Vikram Reddy comes to fruition. After a seven-year-long wait, Vikram is relieved that his film is finally hitting theatres. At the same time, he says that his journey has just begun. “I have big dreams as a filmmaker. I am already thinking about my career-best film. Countless directors enter this industry; I want to be among the top 2-3 who are remembered,” says a confident Vikram.

Vikram Reddy was initially making Roti Kapda Romance for producer Dil Raju. However, after a few disagreements with the Game Changer producer, Vikram decided to back out and pitch his film to other producers. Vikram explains, “Dil Raju sir wanted certain changes in the film, which I felt would hamper the film.

That’s why I backed out of the deal.” The debutant director says that he would rather take complete ownership of his film, adding, “It’s my first film, but I don’t see myself as a beginner. I began my journey as early as 2001, when I first decided to be a director. I am the first critic of my script. For better or worse, I need to be fully convinced about the story I am telling.”

At the same time, Vikram acknowledges Dil Raju’s contributions to the film, including the film title. “He had originally kept the title for one of the projects. But when I told him that this title suits my script, he graciously gave us the title.”

Set in Hyderabad, Roti Kapda Romance revolves around the friendship of four young boys and how their lives take a turn when they enter into a romantic relationship. Vikram adds that a lot of his script is based on what he observed about some of his friends and their love lives.

“There are eight full-fledged characters and four love stories. To tie them all in one neat structure is not an easy task,” Vikram says, adding that there is also a social message to his film. “I believe this film will be helpful to those who have had breakups and are struggling to move on. My film will be their medicine.”