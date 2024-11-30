Telugu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father Joseph Prabhu dies

NEW DELHI: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu says her father Joseph Prabhu has died.

The 37-year-old actor shared the news of her father's death in an Instagram story with the caption: "Until we meet again Dad" accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

Samantha didn't reveal the cause and the date of her father's death.

The news of her father's passing comes a day after the actor celebrated the success of her recent project, the Prime Video series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', the Indian chapter of the global spy series 'Citadel' directed by Raj & DK, in which she starred alongside Varun Dhawan.

