Exploring the unspoken fears of fatherhood

Writer-director Sandeep Reddy Bandla is making his debut with Janaka Aithe Ganaka. Backed by Dil Raju Productions, the film is touted to be a family entertainer. The comedy is said to deal with Suhas’ character, who is a middle-class family man who strongly dislikes the idea of having kids in such a turbulent economy. But to his surprise, his wife gets pregnant, and he goes to court to file a consumer case against the condom manufacturing company.

Director Sandeep Reddy Bandla expressed confidence in his film as he interacted with CE, talked about the film’s theme, working with producer Dil Raju, Suhas as a performer, and more.

Sandeep worked with noted filmmaker Prashanth Neel of KGF-fame as a writer. He talks about how that experience helped him pitch the story, “I worked with Neel gaaru as a writer. It was a great challenge trying to write his larger-than-life cinema. I enjoyed it a lot. In fact, I pitched this story first to Neel gaaru and his positive reaction motivated me to take it forward. I randomly pitched it to Shirish, he took it to Dil Raju gaaru and they accepted. It was a big surprise to me that Raju gaaru greenlit this project.”

When asked about his inspiration for the film’s idea of a consumer case, Sandeep explained, “Consumer complaints are very normal. Suing corporations is quite common in the West. I always had this idea but didn’t know where to drive it. As I kept observing people around me, in my family, I noticed that people have this fear of having kids in this generation. I thought if I can connect the concept with this and tell it properly, there will be a universal connection.”

Further talking about the film’s theme, he elaborates, “Janaka Aithe Ganaka means ‘What happens when you become a father?’ and that’s the theme of the film. A middle-class husband and wife, why are they hesitant and frightened to have kids? What’s bothering them? What are the financial hardships? That’s what we tried to tell. We did a few premieres recently, and the response has been unanimously positive. A few directors from the industry also watched the film and expressed huge compliments.”