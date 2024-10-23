My purpose as an actor is fulfilled: Ananya

Ananya Nagalla and Yuva Chandra Krishna are headlining the upcoming rural drama, Pottel from director Sahit Mothkhuri. The film deals with animal sacrifice in a village, which becomes deterrent to a girl child’s education. Yuva plays a caring, devoted father who takes an oath to get the child proper education. Yuva and Ananya play a couple who rebel against the norms of the village.

In an exclusive one-on-one with Cinema Express, the actors talk about the film’s offline reach, their journey with the director Sahit Mothkhuri and his vision, the layers of the film and their confidence about the film reaching its true audiences.

What’s your headspace considering the constant promotions and reels that you are doing? Are they helping you take the film to the audiences?

Ananya: My head is blank right now. I am not thinking anything, the only thought in our head right now is “We have to take this film to audiences, no matter what!” There was a reel we did on a flight, and that went viral. Although we feel happy about the reach of reels and content that we make, when we go and ask people in the rural belts and generally, offline, people are still not aware that Pottel is coming on October 25.

Yuva: Yes wherever I go, I am asking people. Even recently I went to a salon, I asked the guy if he had watched Pottel trailer. He hadn’t. So, I made him watch then and there. We get swayed by social media reach but the real-time impact is not that high.

Yuva, let’s talk about your journey with Sahit. Both of you put out the independent film, Bandham Regad and it got huge acclaim.

Yuva: Sahit and I go way back. It’s been 15 years. If your creative wavelengths and love for films match, you become bonded, right? That’s how it happened with both of us. We’re huge film lovers. Bandham Regad brought us recognition and also a SIIMA award. We also made another project but it did not come out.