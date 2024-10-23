My purpose as an actor is fulfilled: Ananya

Ananya Nagalla and Yuva Chandra Krishna are headlining the upcoming rural drama, Pottel from director Sahit Mothkhuri. The film deals with animal sacrifice in a village, which becomes deterrent to a girl child’s education. Yuva plays a caring, devoted father who takes an oath to get the child proper education. Yuva and Ananya play a couple who rebel against the norms of the village.
In an exclusive one-on-one with Cinema Express, the actors talk about the film’s offline reach, their journey with the director Sahit Mothkhuri and his vision, the layers of the film and their confidence about the film reaching its true audiences.
What’s your headspace considering the constant promotions and reels that you are doing? Are they helping you take the film to the audiences?
Ananya: My head is blank right now. I am not thinking anything, the only thought in our head right now is “We have to take this film to audiences, no matter what!” There was a reel we did on a flight, and that went viral. Although we feel happy about the reach of reels and content that we make, when we go and ask people in the rural belts and generally, offline, people are still not aware that Pottel is coming on October 25.
Yuva: Yes wherever I go, I am asking people. Even recently I went to a salon, I asked the guy if he had watched Pottel trailer. He hadn’t. So, I made him watch then and there. We get swayed by social media reach but the real-time impact is not that high.
Yuva, let’s talk about your journey with Sahit. Both of you put out the independent film, Bandham Regad and it got huge acclaim.
Yuva: Sahit and I go way back. It’s been 15 years. If your creative wavelengths and love for films match, you become bonded, right? That’s how it happened with both of us. We’re huge film lovers. Bandham Regad brought us recognition and also a SIIMA award. We also made another project but it did not come out.
Also, how did he convince you for the film?
Yuva: Man, he called me. I just went to his place. He shook my hand and said, “We are doing a film. Congratulations, you are the hero.” He didn’t tell me about the genre, the story, or anything. He is like a ‘Bommarillu father.’ That’s our bond, I guess.
What did you feel was special about Pottel and what attracted you in this film?
Ananya: In a regular rural drama, there is conflict between a hero and a villain in the village. But in this film, there are many layers. First layer talks about the loss of the Pottel (sheep), next there is the education of the girl child layer and it all boils down to the superstitions of people in that village. The director connects everything to education in a brilliant way.
The film came out like a beautiful painting with all these elements blended well. In fact, after watching the film, I couldn’t sleep for a week. I was asking myself, did I do this film? I called Sahit and told, “My purpose as an actor is fulfilled after Pottel.”
Yuva: There is also a great protagonist journey in the film. That pulled me in. If this film reaches everybody in the right manner, I think people will own me and my character.
Let’s talk about the music by Shekar Chandra. It’s the stand-out aspect of the trailer...
Yuva: Sahit is very particular about everything. If you listen to the whole background score, everything has been planned meticulously to bring that folk sound. I think Shekar did magic with this soundtrack. Their collaboration was already a chartbuster previously with Savari.
Ananya: To add to that, there are a few unreleased songs. I can’t reveal where but a few songs will stir your emotions and make you react to the screen. You will be on the edge of your seats. And I especially love the song ‘Shankara.’ It’s a spirit lifting track. People still haven’t caught the magic of it but once after release, I think that song will catch the imagination of the audience.
Yuva: I think she leaked that for the first time that there are unreleased songs. (laughs)
Ananya, you got recognition mainly for Mallesam and then Vakeel Saab, where do you see your career going after this?
Ananya: People used to call me ‘Mallesam ammaayi’ after that one and then, Vakeel Saab with Pawan Kalyan gaaru happened and then, they called me ‘Vakeel Saab ammaayi’ but after this one, they will only call me ‘Bujjamma.’ That’s my character’s name. This character will surprise everybody. There is a great arc for her character. I don’t think you have seen such a well-written female character in recent times. I feel this film will win over that discourse.
Finally, how do you want to conclude about the film?
Yuva: I am going to say only this— take your friends, family and watch the film only in theatres. People will appreciate you for taking your family with them. This film will travel with you after the watch.
Ananya: We go to films for an out-of-the-ordinary experience right? Pottel will bring out all the emotions buried inside you. You will feel an explosion of emotions in this film. Don’t miss it in theatres.