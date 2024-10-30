Savitri gaaru inspired my character look: Nayan Sarika

As the release of the much-anticipated period thriller KA draws near, actors Nayan Sarika and Tanvi Ram talked to the media about the many aspects of their film. Directed by debutants Sujith and Sandeep and starring Kiran Abbavaram in the lead role, KA is set to hit theaters on October 31. The film promises an emotional, mind-bending narrative, with its period setting, twists, and suspense to captivate audiences. In a candid conversation, Nayan and Tanvi reflected on their coincidental casting experiences, challenges during production, and the collaborative spirit on set.

Both Nayan and Tanvi had unexpectedly similar casting stories that reflect their dedication to the film despite significant personal challenges. For Nayan, the opportunity came when she was already occupied with the shooting of another film, AAY, in Amalapuram.

“I just got a four-day break, but I was really sick and had to travel to Hyderabad for treatment. While I was admitted in the hospital, I received a call for a look test,” Nayan recounted. Despite her condition, she decided to attend the test and soon after, she was officially cast in the role of Satyabhama. “It all happened so quickly, they locked me in and narrated the story in detail.”

Similarly, Tanvi faced her own hurdles. “I had Dengue fever, and my platelet count had dropped to 30,000. It took me nearly a month to recover, and the team patiently waited all that time,” Tanvi shared.

Once she felt better, she attended the narration and instantly connected with her character, Radha. “Even before the full narration was over, I knew I wanted to do this role. It’s an intense character with great scope to perform.” Tanvi’s previous works include the Malayalam films 2018 and Mukundan Unni Associates, which received plenty of audience appreciation.

The actors highlighted the significance of the period setting in KA, which recreates the essence of a 1970s village called Krishnapatnam. “The village tells a story in itself,” Tanvi noted, praising the production team’s attention to detail. “From costumes to artwork, everything immerses you in the era. Even the bindi my character wears was carefully thought out.”

Nayan elaborated on difference between her role in KA and her previous work in AAY and Gam Gam Ganesha. “My character in KA, Satyabhama, is traditional and culturally rooted. She is very different from the modern and extroverted characters I’ve played earlier. It was exciting to explore such a subtle yet real character.”