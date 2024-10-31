‘I know people were disappointed after Guntur Kaaram’

Meenaakshi Chaudhary plays a key role in Lucky Baskhar, opposite Dulquer Salmaan and under Venky Atluri’s direction. The financial crime thriller, backed by Sithara Entertainments, marks her second collaboration with the production house after this year’s Guntur Kaaram. With Dulquer Salmaan leading the cast, the film promises an emotional and gripping narrative, exploring the impact of sudden wealth on a common man’s life.

The film delves into themes of greed and human nature, says Meenaakshi. “It’s not just a financial crime thriller; it’s a story about how sudden wealth can change people. That’s what makes it so compelling,” she says, adding, “Greed is a powerful force that can drive people to unexpected places. Venky has narrated this familiar concept in a way that feels fresh and special.”

Meenaakshi states that her role as Sumathi, a young homemaker, offers an interesting emotional arc. Speaking about her character, she reveals, “Sumathi is a woman who falls in love with Baskhar when he has nothing. She fights with her family to marry him and gets ready to go anywhere with him, regardless of money. As they come into wealth, Baskhar’s transformation strains their relationship.”

Both Meenaakshi and Dulquer faced the additional challenge of performing in Telugu, which is not their native language. “Since both Dulquer and I are non-native Telugu speakers, we spent a lot of time in preparation,” Meenaakshi explains. “We needed clarity before getting on the sets, and working with Dulquer was a fantastic experience. He’s not just a talented actor but also a wonderful human being.”

Lucky Baskhar marks Meenaakshi’s first experience playing a mother on screen, a role that pushed her to explore new emotional territory. “Since I’m not married, it was initially challenging to understand the nuances of being a young mother,” she admits. “I looked at old photos of my mother and even spoke to her to understand how to portray Sumathi authentically.”

Meenaakshi also reflects on the importance of choosing varied roles early in her career. “I know after Guntur Kaaram, people were disappointed that I didn’t have a strong role. But I can’t predict how a role will be received until the film comes out.