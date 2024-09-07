I am feeling true Telugu love right now, says Jakes Bejoy

Jakes Bejoy is cognizant of the evolving tastes in contemporary music, with an emphasis placed on creating music suitable for Instagram reels to cater to that segment of viewers. “Instagram generation has an attention issue for sure. The biggest challenge is to find catchy content that will attract them immediately.” And yet, the music director is mindful of not compromising on the quality of the output.

He adds, “I can only do what I know or like. I believe if the music is good and has soul, it would have a long life. If we focus too much on what others want, we dilute the strength of our content. If I am not liking it, and merely catering to what the director wants, it won’t work.” Nonetheless, Jakes places special importance on knowing the pulse of the youth audience. “You have to have an idea of what they resonate with, what music they like, and then try to incorporate it into your work. It can’t be too grandfatherly also,” he adds with a chuckle.

Talking further about his work on Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Jakes admits with a childlike confidence, “I got the music for all the mass moments right. Once the themes are ready, I focus on the high moments such as the hero’s intro, villain’s intro, interval punch, etc.”

The composer further recalls the most challenging scene in the film, the post-interval stretch where Surya (Nani) and Daya’s (SJ Suryah) planning moments are spliced up together, culminating in the pub sequence where the former character attacks the latter. He explains, “There is no dialogue at all in that portion, it’s entirely musically driven. So we needed a graph for the entire sequence that builds up gradually and hits a peak in the pub.” Jakes recalls that he took five days to get that moment right, adding, “That build-up is what worked—the way it starts to reach a crescendo. It’s a technique in scoring.”