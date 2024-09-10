Bringing local Hyderabadi energy to the table with Faria Abdullah

The Faria Abdullah starrer Mathu Vadalara 2, written and directed by Ritesh Rana, is gearing up for its release. The film also stars Sri Simha, Satya, Vennela Kishore, Sunil, Rohini, and more. The crime comedy thriller is a sequel to the 2019 hit, Mathu Vadalara. The Jathi Ratnalu actor spoke to CE recently about her film, role, and first rap song.

When asked about the promotional song ‘Drama Nakko Mama’ that Faria wrote, rapped, and choreographed for the film, she said, “The idea for the song happened very naturally. We were sitting casually and I asked if I could sing a song. I sang the hook line a few times and that got stuck in our heads. Ritesh, our director, said, ‘Go ahead do the song and we’ll see how Cherry gaaru (producer) will react’. They gave me an hour and said, ‘Use the set and shoot a segment of the song,’ and just like that suddenly they pushed me to do it. Cherry gaaru saw a few shots, he liked and greenlit the full song.”

She further elaborated how she choreographed the single with her camaraderie with the team of Mathu Vadalara 2. “I have a team in Hyderabad and since I am a dancer, I have a network of dancers around the country. We brought our best foot forward and a single collaboration like this is not possible without good camaraderie with the team. Because our creative wavelengths matched. In fact, I will tell Ritesh to cast me even in the next film he is going to make.”

She also mentioned that her favourite part of choreographing the music video was making the actors dance. “The best part of the song was making Vennela Kishore gaaru dance. And Sunil gaaru is just a gem of a person. He just let loose and had a lot of fun. Apparently, he told our producer Cherry gaaru if we can shoot the dance for one more day. He enjoyed it that much.”