35 director Nanda Kishore Emani: A director’s job is to navigate all departments

Writer-director Nanda Kishore Emani made a notable debut with 35 - Chinna Katha Kaadu, which released on September 6. The film, produced by Waltair Productions, the makers of Pareshan (2023) and Double Engine (2024), has fared impressively at the box office and garnered much critical acclaim. The slice-of-life drama stars Nivetha Thomas, Vishwadev Rachakonda, Priyadarshi, Arun Dev, and more.

An elated Nanda Kishore Emani had a one-on-one conversation with CE about his process, his perspective on the job of a director, as well as the cinematography, editing, and sync sound aspects of his film.

Can you tell a bit about your journey—how did you decide to be a filmmaker?

Mainly, I always loved telling stories. I used to write for my school magazines, for the weekly magazine Vipula from Ramoji Rao gaaru, which stopped publishing print versions now, and also for the Visalaandhra magazine. Because I discovered that cinema is the most interesting way of telling a story, I turned into a filmmaker. It’s more of a storyteller transforming into a filmmaker. Even today, I don’t see it as a film, I see it purely as a visual story.

How was the pitching process for this film, especially considering today’s market for action and high-budget films?

AI always trusted my narration. Whenever I give a narration, I try to unfold the story in a beautiful way. Whatever you see on the screen, it was always part of the narration. It’s not my specialty, I consider it God’s gift (laughs). And I never narrate in the manner of summarizing the whole story. I always requested to give proper time for a full, scene-to-scene screenplay narration. I never left a narration with ambiguity, and I think that worked for me during the pitching period.

How long did it take for you to move from script to screen?

For 35 to travel from the day I started pitching to the theatrical release of the film release, it took five years.

Who are the filmmakers who inspired you the most?

I am an ardent fan of Viswanath gaaru; I used to watch his films on TV and find a lot to draw from. When it comes to world cinema, I didn’t watch a lot of films from the West. But whenever I used to watch and go back, it was mostly Steven Spielberg’s films that stood out for me. And after coming to the industry, it’s Rajamouli gaaru who is the master of emotions. The way he makes you feel emotional about the characters always inspires me.