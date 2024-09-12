Regina Cassandra: It takes more than a popular actor to bring people to cinemas

Regina Cassandra, who achieved great popularity among Telugu film-goers with her work in films like Subramanyam For Sale and Evaru, is returning to Telugu cinema after a long time with Utsavam. The actress’ last big Telugu project was the 2022 film Saakini Daakini, where she shared screen with Nivetha Thomas. Ahead of Utsavam’s release, the actress spoke about why she decided to do the film and her career trajectory among other subjects.

Utsavam, directed by debutant Arjun Sai, has been a long time in the making. The film, launched over seven years ago, was originally titled Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Also marking the Telugu debut for Dilip Prakash, Utsavam revolves around a love story while also capturing the trials and tribulations faced by theatre artists in present times. The actress is full of praises for Arjun Sai, and his conviction. She states, “The way Arjun first narrated the story, I could tell he has spent a lot of time with theatre artists. He did add a commercial element, but he really wanted to tell a rooted story. That’s what stood out the most — his determination to tell this story as his first film.”

According to Regina, Utsavam will take an empathetic look at lives of theatre artists, and how they manage their lives despite their limited means. The Saakini Daakini actress mentions that while such a subject could be easily approached like a social issue, Utsavam is not preachy in that regards. She adds, “It cannot be a social-issue driven film but rather a commercial movie.”

The ensemble cast of Utsavam boasts some prominent names like Prakash Raj, Brahmandanam, Nasser and Rajendra Prasad. However, considering both the lead actor and director are making their debut with the film, it’s Regina Cassandra who has largely been driving the promotions. The actress states that she doesn’t feel too much pressure while taking on the responsibility of promoting the film as much as possible. She adds, “I have to show the same conviction during the promotions, as I do for my performances—that’s how it always has been.”