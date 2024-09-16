Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth tie the knot in intimate temple wedding

NEW DELHI: Actor couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth on Monday got married in a low-key temple wedding in the presence of family.

The actors, who were engaged in March, tied the knot at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana, that is of significance to Aditi's family.

Aditi, 37, and Siddharth, 45, shared their first pictures as newlyweds in a joint Instagram post.