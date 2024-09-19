Reviving meta comedy

Mathu Vadalara 2, written and directed by Ritesh Rana, was released on September 13, and was received well by audiences. The crime comedy thriller is a sequel to the 2019 hit, Mathu Vadalara, and stars Sri Simha, Satya, Vennela Kishore, Sunil, and Rohini, among others. In a recent media interaction, Ritesh Rana talked about various aspects of the film. He expressed satisfaction on the film’s success and said, “We thought the film would work but didn’t expect this kind of response, and Chiranjeevi gaaru’s tweet is the best part.”

Discussing the character of Ajay, which is being well received by people for the inventive way the makers connected it with his older films, he observed, “The idea was to introduce the character and show some growth. We even placed him in the first part, thinking that I might use him anytime later in a sequel. Ajay’s character had the scope to connect with his previous films, where he played perverted characters. We even used more films but had to cut down due to runtime issues.”

Mentioning the final dance sequence of Satya, the director said, “Interestingly, we shot that for the first part. That scene was supposed to come when all the guys go through a drug blast in the climax, but we had to chop it off. Since there was a scope, we added that scene.”

When asked about Vennela Kishore’s character and the commentary on toxic hero worship, he elaborated, “Basically, teenage is a very important age, right? So, kids of that age have a lot of things to figure out and plan for their future, but in that phase, this toxic hero worship is also like a drug. We wanted to make a commentary on that in an interesting way.”

Talking about the references Ritesh took for the depiction of a fictional HE team in Mathu Vadalara 2, he said, “Majorly we took references from Bad Boys and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. And since the buddy cop genre is also rare in Telugu, we wanted to introduce that.”

Finally, since the makers announced a third part for the film, Ritesh Rana added, “The third part is definitely there, but I think I will make another film and then, approach that.”