Chiranjeevi honoured with Guinness World Records as most prolific star in Indian film industry

HYDERABAD: Megastar K Chiranjeevi was on Sunday honoured by the Guinness World Records, which recognised him as the most prolific star in the Indian film industry in the actor/dancer category.

"The most prolific film star in Indian Film Industry-actor/dancer is Konidela Chiranjeevi aka Mega Star (India) achieved on 20 September 2024," said a certificate issued by the Guinness World Records, which was handed over to Chiranjeevi at an event here.

"This moment is unforgettable. I never sought recognition from the Guinness World Records, but it feels incredible to be honored for my dancing. It is dancing that truly made me a star and brought me so many rewards throughout my career," Chiranjeevi said after receiving the certificate.

"All these years of my film career, dance had become part of my life. I still remember dancing in front of legends like Savitri and my first dance steps on screen. I owe this recognition to the directors, producers, music directors, and choreographers who always made sure to showcase my dance performances in films," Chiranjeevi said thanking everyone for the honour.