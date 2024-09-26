‘Devara' addresses the theme of fear, says director Koratala Siva

Koratala Siva is the writer and director for the upcoming action-thriller Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR in his first ‘solo’ film after six years and Janhvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut. The period actioner is coming to the screens on September 27. Ahead of its release, the director, who has previously made films like Mirchi and Janatha Garage among others, talks to CE about his latest directorial.

Addressing the theme of fear in the film, the director says, “Most people negatively think of fear. Fear is an important aspect of human life. Everyone should have a healthy respect for fear. For instance, there is the law of the land. We stop at a red signal because we have fear inside us. That fear ensures order and stability. Devara addresses this theme strongly. On a positive note, we can call it accountability.”

Talking about his equation with the star of the film, Jr NTR, he expressed, “With Jr NTR gaaru I always have comfort. And what I love about him is that his reactions are always strong. He reacts beautifully to every scene during narration. That way, I clearly know what is running through his mind. When I said the film is about fear and the need for it, he immediately got excited. And because of his excitement, we took the whole story to the next level.”

Also starring Saif Ali Khan, Bobby Deol, and Shine Tom Chacko, Devara: Part 1 got a release trailer a few days ago. The trailer depicted the fierier and action-oriented side of the film, with Jr NTR portraying a harsh protector of the seas.

Since this is the first time the Acharya director is dealing with heavy VFX and high-scale action, he said that the original story is long with many plot points. To do justice to the theme and the high budget, they decided to split the narrative into two parts. He further added, “When we started, we prepared our minds not to split the film into two parts. We thought anyway everybody is doing it, it might become monotonous. But as we started the production, all the people in the team were getting the feeling that the film needs to be split because in this part of the story, there is a great intermission and a high-inducing climax. We arrived at the realisation that the film needs another part. It happened organically.”