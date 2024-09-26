Music transcends boundaries: Shilpa Rao

What do you think about Hyderabad’s music scene, be it Tollywood or independent music?

It’s great. I think it’s a great time for all forms of music that are happening right now. People who are doing film music, people who are doing Indie music, people who are doing any form of regional music. Now the language barrier is gone. There are people who don’t understand Telugu or Tamil or Kannada or Malayalam but are grooving to the songs. So I think music really has crossed over those boundaries so easily. And I think that’s one way to really unify India. If something can make that happen, it’s music.

Everyone knows you as a versatile singer. Who is Shilpa Rao at home, away from the limelight?

If you leave me, I would be happily climbing trees and sitting on one of the branches, I think it’s a very peaceful thing to do. I love to travel and read books. I travel for food especially. My association with any place is always about the people and the food.

What inspired you to be a singer?

My family wanted me to be a singer. I didn’t have many aspirations growing up, I wanted to climb a tree or probably not even that. I am like someone who doesn’t have a plan.

You have been in the music industry for many years now. How has your journey been?

In a nutshell, meeting great people, working with them, learning so much with them, learning so much from them and of course, eating good food.

If you had to describe yourself in three words, what would that be?

Inconsistent, inconsistent, inconsistent. That’s who I am.

You have collaborated with so many composers and singers. Do you have any bucket list of artists you haven’t worked with yet?

Many actually. I want to work with Sting, The Weeknd and Shoshinsha.

What’s the initial thing that attracts you while choosing a song?

I think subtlety is one thing which I like. Be it a dance song, be it a love song, be it something that is more intrusive — you need to have subtlety. It shouldn’t seem like you’re trying too hard to achieve that expression or what you want to say. And of course, I love the lyrics. I’m a huge sucker for good lyrics. A great tune, it just hits you, there’s no shying away from that.

You have performed live in so many places here and abroad. Do you change your singing when performing live?

Yes we do. I think there should be bifurcation. No two things should be the same. So we try to adapt it to the stage. And we try to make it more people-friendly because over here, it’s not just you trying to express yourself. It is always bouncing off the energy of the audience.