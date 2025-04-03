Sangeeth Shobhan to headline Niharika Konidela’s next

Niharika Konidela, who scored a hit with her maiden film production Committee Kurrollu last year, is now set to launch her next film. The film will star Sangeeth Shobhan in the lead role, who was recently seen in the comic caper MAD Square.

Niharika is producing the film under her banner Pink Elephant Pictures. The upcoming film will also mark the feature film debut for Manasa Sharma, who has previously worked as a writer on the series Oka Chinna Family Story and director for the Sony LIV original Bench Life. Both these shows were produced by Niharika, with the former starring Sangeeth Shobhan in the lead role.

Manasa Sharma has also penned the story of this movie, besides collaborating with Mahesh Uppala on screenplay and dialogues. More detailed about the film’s primary cast and crew are yet to be officially announced.

On the occasion, the makers also announced that they are planning to release their film later this year.