SP Charan: Not a day goes where I don’t hear my dad’s name

SP Charan is making a comeback to Telugu cinema after 2015's Tamil-Telugu film Moodu Mukkallo Cheppalante. Interestingly, the film stars Charan in the role of a father, the kind of character his father SP Balasubramanyam played many times, sometimes more memorably than others. Ahead of its release on April 4, the team of LYF - Love Your Father, Charan, Sri Harsha and director Pavan Ketharaju, had an exclusive chat with CE.

The film, produced by Kishore Rathi, Mahesh Rathi, and Ramaswamy Reddy, follows a father-son duo, played by Charan and Sri Harsha, as they take on a betting mafia. For Charan, the title alone was enough to pique his interest in the film. Speaking about it, he says, “I was trying to emulate my father while doing this character. I wanted to present my father’s principles in Kishore, the role I played. The director might have taken it differently, but there were subtle insertions of what dad would have done, how he would have reacted.”