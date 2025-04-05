Actress Pooja Hegde opens up about auditions and breaking stereotypes

Pooja Hegde, a popular name in the South film industry, has made her mark in Bollywood as well. She made her big debut in 2016 with Mohenjo Daro alongside Hrithik Roshan. Since then, she has starred in several notable films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Housefull 4.
In a recent conversation with Bombay Times, Pooja opened up about the challenges female actors face in the industry. She shared how filmmakers often have a fixed perception of actors, especially women, and how they tend to be typecast into similar roles. This, she feels, can limit an actor’s chances of exploring different kinds of characters.
Having been in the showbiz for over a decade, Pooja remains open to auditioning for roles, even now. She recalls a recent experience where she auditioned for a Tamil film but didn’t get the part. "I was told I was too young for the role, so they chose someone older," she shared. Despite the rejection, Pooja doesn’t shy away from auditions. "I’m open to auditions and never shy away from them," she added.
For Pooja, auditions are a chance to prove herself and break free from the usual expectations placed on female actors. "I prefer when people reach out to me for auditions rather than assuming I’m not right for the role. This way, I get a chance to show them that I can convincingly play the character," she explained. She sees auditions as an opportunity to challenge stereotypes and prove her versatility.
The actress believes that auditions help in showcasing traits that filmmakers may not have seen before. "Filmmakers often have a certain perception of actors, especially female actors, and we tend to get typecast easily. That's why I feel it’s important to audition and show traits that haven’t been explored yet," she said. For her, it’s better to be considered for a role than to be overlooked simply based on assumptions.
Pooja is determined not to let her ego interfere with her work. She added, "You can’t let your ego get in the way of your craft. Many people don’t get the privilege of being called for an audition, so when the opportunity arises, you should take it up." The actress also pointed out that even in the West, some of the biggest stars still audition for roles, which is something that should be embraced in India as well.
Currently, Pooja is busy with her South film projects, but her perspective on auditions and breaking stereotypes highlights her commitment to her craft and her willingness to take on new challenges in the industry.