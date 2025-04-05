Actress Pooja Hegde opens up about auditions and breaking stereotypes

Pooja Hegde, a popular name in the South film industry, has made her mark in Bollywood as well. She made her big debut in 2016 with Mohenjo Daro alongside Hrithik Roshan. Since then, she has starred in several notable films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Housefull 4.

In a recent conversation with Bombay Times, Pooja opened up about the challenges female actors face in the industry. She shared how filmmakers often have a fixed perception of actors, especially women, and how they tend to be typecast into similar roles. This, she feels, can limit an actor’s chances of exploring different kinds of characters.

Having been in the showbiz for over a decade, Pooja remains open to auditioning for roles, even now. She recalls a recent experience where she auditioned for a Tamil film but didn’t get the part. "I was told I was too young for the role, so they chose someone older," she shared. Despite the rejection, Pooja doesn’t shy away from auditions. "I’m open to auditions and never shy away from them," she added.