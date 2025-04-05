Dear Uma gets a release date

Pruthvi Ambaar, who was recently seen in the Kannada movie Bhuvanam Gaganam, has another release lined up with the Telugu film Dear Uma. On Friday, the makers of Dear Uma announced April 18 as the release date for their film.

Sumaya Reddy is making her debut with the film. The debutant actress is also the story writer and producer for her film, bankrolling the film under the banner of Suma Chitra Arts. The first teaser of Dear Uma was unveiled in February last year. Billed as a feel-good emotional love story, Dear Uma features Pruthvi as an aspiring musician whose life takes a drastic turn when he meets a young and kind-hearted woman (Sumaya). Directed by Sai Rajesh Mahadev, who also penned the screenplay and dialogues, the film promises to be an emotional experience. The film has been a long time in the post-production stage.

Raj Thota serves as the cinematographer, while Radhan is on board as the music composer. The makers had released two singles from their film, titled ‘Yevaipuko’ and ‘Nee Guruthulo’ last year. The supporting cast of the film includes Kamal Kamaraju, Sapthagiri, Ajay Ghosh, Aamani, Rajeev Kanakala, Prithviraj, and Roopa Lakshmi.