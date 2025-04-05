Vishwak Sen’s Falaknuma Das to re-release on this date

Vishwak Sen’s Falaknuma Das is set for a theatrical re-release on April 10. Originally released in 2019, the film was produced, directed, and headlined by Vishwak Sen. It is a remake of the cult Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries.

Falaknuma Das follows Das and his friends from Hyderabad’s Falaknuma area, who grow up admiring local gangsters and aspire to follow a similar path. They start a meat business, but their attempt to dominate the trade leads to conflicts with a rival group, forcing Das to confront the consequences of his actions.

Falaknuma Das was noted for its realistic portrayal of Hyderabad, its local dialect, and its raw storytelling. The film helped establish Vishwak Sen’s image in the industry and introduced newcomers like Vivek Chepuri and Sunjit Akkinepally. It also marked filmmaker Tharun Bhascker’s debut as an actor. Vivek Sagar’s music and background score were widely appreciated.

Vishwak Sen was last seen in Laila and is currently filming Funky, directed by Anudeep KV.