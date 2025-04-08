'Magic with mass': Allu Arjun confirms film with Atlee on birthday

NEW DELHI: Telugu cinema star Allu Arjun and Tamil director Atlee on Tuesday confirmed they are set to collaborate on a film, backed by production banner Sun Pictures.

Billed as a "magnum opus", the currently untitled movie was officially announced on the occasion of Arjun's 43rd birthday.

Arjun, fresh from the success of "Pushpa: The Rule", shared the film announcement on his X page.

"Magic with mass & a world beyond imagination! #AA22. Teaming up with @Atlee_dir garu for something truly spectacular with the unparalleled support of @sunpictures," he wrote.

Arjun also shared a video in which he is seen sitting down for a meeting with producer Kalanidhi Maran and Atlee, and their visit to VFX studios in Los Angeles, where they met many technical experts from Hollywood.