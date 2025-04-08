Pradeep Maddali: There are exciting and bigger plans for Vikkatakavi season 2

For Pradeep, it’s not just about nostalgia. It’s about identity. “When we bring such rooted tales, strike people's curiosity, take them into that world and make them interact with those characters, they instantly own it. We have been observing the beauty of rooted stories for a long time,” he says. “Telling such a rooted story was important for me.”

Though Vikkatakavi unfolds like a self-contained puzzle, its detective drama ends on the note of a sequel. “It will happen for sure. Last week, I met my producer Ram Talluri sir. He was saying that there are some exciting and bigger plans for the second season. I need to sit along with the writer. Definitely, the second season is going to be more exciting and fresh,” Pradeep confirms.

Before Vikkatakavi, Pradeep honed his craft while working under one of Telugu cinema’s most prominent directors. “I started as an AD to Puri Jagannadh sir from Pawan Kalyan’s Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu and I was there with him for four to five years. I worked as a co-writer also with Puri sir. That was an amazing journey. I saw him bring something from an idea stage to the screen. I learnt the craft with him watching his work on the field,” he recalls.