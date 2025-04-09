Akhil Akkineni’s next titled Lenin; glimpse out

Akhil Akkineni’s next film has been titled Lenin. The makers unveiled a title glimpse on Tuesday, on the occasion of Akhil’s birthday. The glimpse shows Akhil in a rugged rural role. His character says, “My father used to say, when we are born, we only have our breath and no name, but when we die, we don’t have a breath but have a name, and that name should stand tall.” The film pairs Sree Leela alongside Akhil, and it promises to be an intense love story set in rural Rayalaseema. It's the first outing for Akhil in an out-and-out rural role.

Nagarjuna posted the trailer on social media and wrote, “Happy birthday, Dear Akhil Akkineni. As you enter this year, pray that the Universe bless you with all its power and glory so that you may shine!! Very happy to collaborate with you Naga Vamsi Thank you team Lenin for the superb glimpse!! Dear Akkineni fans, thank you for all the love.”

Lenin is written and directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, who made his debut with Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha. The film is jointly produced by Sithara Entertainments and Annapurna Studios. The romantic action drama has music by S Thaman, cinematography by Naveen Kumar, and editing by Navin Nool. Avinash Kolla is the production designer. The film is currently in production, and the makers are yet to announce a release date.