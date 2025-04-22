Sampoornesh Babu: I want to do a film like Upendra's A

Sampoornesh Babu, who has carved a niche for himself in Telugu cinema over last few years, is coming up with his film Sodara, where he shares screen with upcoming actor Sanjosh. The film, directed by Manmohan Menampally, will hit theatres on April 25. During a recent press meet, the two actors talked about their roles in Sodara, its portrayal of brotherhood, and their upcoming projects.

Both Sampoornesh and Sanjosh expressed great faith in the film’s potential to connect with the audience. Sampoornesh Babu stated, “The comedy here is soft, not outlandish—it’s the kind of film the whole family can enjoy together. Though it boasts of the humour audiences expect from me, it also offers strong emotional content.” Talking about his role in the film, the actor said, “I play the elder brother, a character who carries responsibilities and emotional depth. While portraying this role, I was reminded of my elder brother Narasimha Chari.”

Talking about what makes Sodara different, Sanjosh added, “It beautifully explores the bond between an innocent elder brother and a modern younger one. Our director describes this film as a ‘bromantic’ drama — it’s deeply rooted in family values. There hasn’t been a film like this in Telugu cinema that depicts brotherhood so earnestly. It speaks of a kind of brotherhood that’s sadly rare in today’s times. After watching it, audiences will feel the urge to reach out to their siblings.”

Sanjosh mentioned that one of his upcoming films is based on a true story, telling the story of clash between an egoistic police officer and a common man.” On the other hand, Sampoornesh Babu mentioned that he wants to do an intense film like Upendra’s A. Talking about why he hasn’t done a comedic film like Hrudaya Kaleyam since a long time, Sampoornesh Babu said, The answer is simple — scripts of that quality haven’t come my way. I’ve listened to many ideas, but none of them clicked. If I find one with stronger comedy than Hrudaya Kaleyam, I’ll do it.”

Produced by Chandra Chagandla under the Can Entertainments banner, Sodara is set to release on April 25.