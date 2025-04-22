Sivalenka Krishna Prasad: Every project now revolves around combinations

Eminent producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad spoke about his latest film Sarangapani Jathakam at a recent press meet. Sivalenka talked about his experience working with writer-director Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the changes in industry over last three decades, and more.

Krishna Prasad, who is producing the film under Sridevi Movies, stated, “We planned the film to have Jandhyala's brand of comedy, and Indraganti's mark to please everyone and reach everyone. The void of a full-length comedy movie will be filled with this film.” Talking about his film’s lead Priyadarshi, the producer noted, “After hearing this story, we thought that Darshi would be good. After Court, Priyadarshi has further grown in stature. There, he appeared serious, but in this movie, he makes everyone laugh a lot.” The renowned producer also spoke about reuniting with Mohana Krishna Indraganti after delivering hits like Gentleman and Sammohanam. He noted, “Whether it's a love story like Sammohanam, a film like Gentleman, or a comedy, the audience knows what Indraganti's mark is. Indraganti's comedy timing in this film is on another level. I am going to do another film with him soon.”

Krishna Prasad also reflected on the evolving working style of industry, adding, “Once upon a time, a film would be completed in three months. Back then, we would plan a film with one hero and then another. But now, each person is putting four or five projects in line. Everything revolves around combinations.”

The producer also explained the reasons for delaying release for Sarangapani Jathakam. He said, “We are coming a little late with the intention of finding the right theaters, which we couldn’t find on April 18. We are also releasing it grandly overseas in more than 220 theaters.”

Talking about his future projects, Krishna Prasad said, “We are currently discussing some stories. I really liked the two stories told by the directors of Yashoda. I also found the story told by Pawan Sadhineni very interesting. I am very afraid of sequels, so I stay away from them. But if Balakrishna starts the work on the sequel to Aditya 369, I will be a part of it.”

Also starring Roopa Koduvayur, Vennela Kishore and Harsha Chemudu in significant roles, Sarangapani Jathakam is set to hit theatres on April 25.