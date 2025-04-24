Priyadarshi: My films are the only marketing I need

A

We can and maybe we should. But cinema is part of a business. Theatres today are boutique experiences. BookMyShow even pushes discounted popcorn. That’s the level of integration now. Distribution and exhibition are business networks. But I think everyone should stick to their strengths. Writers shouldn’t be burdened with marketing, and marketing people shouldn’t sit in script discussions. If each person does their job well, the cinema will benefit. The puritanism approach is only possible when the film makes money. Because a film like Court succeeded, I might be able to make another courtroom drama. I want HIT 3 to do well for Nani anna, but because if it makes money, he’ll back something like Court 2. I need a Pushpa to succeed so that those producers will come and invest in my films too. This cycle should keep on going.