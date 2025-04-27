'Kashmir belongs to India', says Vijay Deverakonda following Pahalgam terror attack

The actor also spoke about the situation in Pakistan, pointing out that the country is struggling to meet the basic needs of its people. He said, "Pakistan can’t even look after its own people, who don’t have proper electricity and water. What do they want to do here? India doesn’t need to attack Pakistan because the people there are already fed up with their own government. If things continue like this, they will turn against their own government.

The way they fight is like the tribal wars of 500 years ago. We need to stand united as a nation and love each other. Only then can we move forward as a society. Education is key. Let’s all be happy, keep our parents happy, and only then can we progress."

Vijay also took to social media to express his outrage over the attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians in the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam on April 22. In his post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "I celebrated my birthday two years ago in Pahalgam, amidst shooting a film, amidst laughter, surrounded by my local Kashmiri friends who took the greatest care of us. What happened yesterday is heartbreaking and infuriating – calling yourself a Force and shooting tourists is the most shameful, embarrassing, and cowardly act of senseless terrorism hiding behind guns."