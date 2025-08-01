Nasser: I have a very special relationship with SS Rajamouli

There's a calculated calmness that draws you in when a prolific legend like Nasser talks. His words flow with an ease of someone who listens more but also carries the wisdom of years. In this exclusive conversation with Cinema Express about SonyLIV’s Mayasabha: Rise of the Titans, his upcoming original Telugu series directed by Deva Katta and premiering on SonyLIV on August 7, Nasser talks with a quiet conviction in his voice.

Firstly on whether the veteran actor is a part of SS Rajamouli's SSMB29, he (laughs) and reveals, "I was involved in an initial serious discussion about preparing actors. I am not a part of the film yet. But he may call me anytime. And I have a very special relationship with Rajamouli. We know each other from his first film. I appreciate him because he never talks to anybody about anything other than cinema. And when Rajamouli narrates a scene, that is like a story by itself."