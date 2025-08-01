Rishab Shetty to collaborate with Sithara Entertainments for a period action-drama

Rishab Shetty, who became a pan-India phenomenon with Kantara, is now joining hands with Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments for an ambitious bilingual project. The makers officially made the announcement on Wednesday, also sharing a concept poster.
Marking the 36th production for Sithara Entertainments, the film is billed as a fictional period drama set in Bengal province of 18th century India, capturing the slow rise of a rebellion. The production banner captioned their announcement post, “Not all Rebels are forged in Battle. Some are chosen by Destiny. And this is that story of a Rebel.”
The direction will be helmed by Ashwin Gangaraju who has previously made Aakashvani (2021) and has worked as an associate on many SS Rajamouli films like Eega and the Baahubali franchise. It is to be noted that earlier in 2022, a project with Ashwin Gangaraju was announced based on the same concept, but under a different production banner.
Naga Vamsi is producing the film in collaboration with Sai Sounjanya under Fortune Four Cinemas. The makers are planning to shoot the film simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada, while planning dubbed version release in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. The film will be presented by Srikara Studios. More details about the film’s cast and crew are yet to be announced.
Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is also reportedly working on another Telugu project with Prasanth Varma, titled Jai Hanuman. Earlier this month, the actor also wrapped up shoot for his much-anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1, which is currently scheduled to release theatrically on October 2.